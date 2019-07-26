Michael Mark Johnson, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Mark Johnson, 60, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 16, 1959 in Warren, Ohio a son of Charles Lowell and the late Dolores Jean (Perkins) Johnson.

On April 1, 1979, he married Carol Marie Fumerola and they spent the last 40 years together.

He was a graduate of LaBrae High School class of 1977 and worked at the Kmart Distribution Center for over 20 years.

Michael loved hunting and fishing and was an amateur taxidermist but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carol M. Johnson of Newton Falls, Ohio; son, Craig M. Johnson of Newton Falls, Ohio; daughter, Meagan M. Johnson of Newton Falls, Ohio; father, Charles Lowell Johnson; brother, Terry L. (Tami) Johnson of Greene, Ohio; sisters, Darlene J. (Randall) Mann of Atlanta, Georgia and Opal Lynn Johnson of Orwell, Ohio and his grandchildren, James M., Jordan M., David L. and Jayden E.M. Johnson and also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Jean (Perkins) Johnson and brothers, Norman L. and Robert L. Johnson.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Warren Revival Center, where Pastor James Holbrook will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

