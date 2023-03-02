BRISTOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lynn Raymond, 66 of Bristol, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Mike was born April 13, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Lynn and Lillian (Bergin) Raymond.

On July 19, 1975, he married the former Freida Amato and they had three children.

Following high school, he started working for Amato Hardwood Lumber from 1974-1976. Mike retired after 34 years as a supervisor from Trumbull County Engineering. During that same time, he drove truck for several different companies with the last job being for KRV. Mike also owned Harmony Hill for a few years.

Mike had been a generous person all of his life and would even give the shirt off his back if you asked him. He enjoyed playing cards, volleyball and drinking beer. Most of all, he loved spoiling all of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Justin Raymond; daughter, Kayla Raymond; grandchildren, Rachael, Tyler, Lillian, Samuel, Aaliyah, Maddox and Lillee; one great-grandchild on the way, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his friend, Ike Mars, the other half of the Mike and Ike show.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sam Raymond; grandson, baby boy Raymond and sisters, Liz Greathouse, Debbie Robinson and Katie Jones.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

