Michael Lee Reed, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Reed, 29, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.



He was born December 8, 1991, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lisa A. (Reed) Bicek.



Michael was a 2008 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was employed as a steel worker at Mercer Forge Steel for six years.

He loved football, music, swimming and being with his family and friends.



Michael is survived by his mother, Lisa A. (Duane) Bicek of Mercer, Pennsylvania; daughter, Sophia Reed of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Connor Larson of Mercer, Pennsylvania; stepsiblings, Duane (Kayla) Bicek, Jr. of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Amber Bicek of Poland, Ohio; uncle, Mark Reed; cousins, Mark Anthony, Danielle, Cory and Jeff; paternal stepgrandparents, Dave (Angie) Bicek and maternal grandmother, Carol Russell.



He was preceded in death by his uncles, Daniel and James Reed.



Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



