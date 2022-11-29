CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Nigrin, “Mike”, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born September 9, 1969 to the late Joe A. Nigrin and Sally L. (Mills) Nigrin.

Mike was a 1988 graduate of Champion High School and TCJVS.

Growing up, he was in Boy Scouts and he loved spending time with his best friends in Champion, where there was never a dull moment amongst the group.

Later on in life, he worked at Delphi.

He had two children, Madison and Michael Nigrin.

He was a car enthusiast and he enjoyed going to car shows with his best friend, Mike Hogue. He was the #1 Kid Rock fan. He loved to hunt, work in his garage and spend time at the dog park with his four-legged best friend, Lacee.

He loved the Lord and his two children more than anything. Mike was a long-term member of Champion Christian Church, where he was on the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed helping out and attending events, as well as attending Sunday morning services every week.

At the gates of Heaven, Mike rejoices with his father and his mother, multiple other family members and his lifelong best friend, Jarrett Kellar.

Memories of Mike will be cherished here on Earth by his daughter, Madison L. Nigrin; his son, Michael J. Nigrin; his former wife and mother of his children, Heather L. (Shaffer) Nigrin; his brother, Joe (Brenda) Nigrin; his beloved dog, Lacee and numerous extended family members and close friends that he loved dearly. Mike will forever be remembered and loved by so many here on Earth.

A celebration of life will take place beginning promptly at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street W, Warren, OH 44481, where his friends and family are welcome to attend. Following the celebration of life ceremony, friends and family are welcome to stay for a time of visitation and refreshments.

Cremation has been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.