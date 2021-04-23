Michael Lawrence Potts, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lawrence Potts, 44, of Warren, died unexpectedly, Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.



He was born November 4, 1976 in Warren, the son of Kathleen S. “Kathy” (Laprocina) Brady.



Michael was a 1995 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a forklift operator with Step2 Discovery in Warren.

He enjoyed muscle cars and working on his 2016 Honda Civic. He was also an avid collector of Transformers figures and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Michael’s greatest joy was spending quality time with his Mom and friends.



Besides his mother, Michael is survived by three stepchildren, whom he dearly loved and thought of as his own; Mia Sizemore, Corey Matthews and Christian Matthews and many many dear friends.

Michael was a wonderful, devoted, loving son and a loyal, selfless friend to many. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, without question. He was the best part of his beloved mother, Kathy and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to services from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Due to the continuing public health situation those in attendance are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.