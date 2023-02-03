WAREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lawrence Bellstedt, 30 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 after a workplace accident.

He was born September 25, 1992 in New Hartford, New York, a son of Lawrence Michael Bellstedt and Pamala (Murray) Boscoe.

He attended Mohawk High School where he enjoyed wrestling, football, hanging out with his friends and playing video games.

He moved to Ohio in 2016 to be closer to his family and the love of his life, Tim, whom he married on October 22, 2022. It was the highlight of the year.

Mike worked in building maintenance for MMI at Kennametal.

Mike will be tragically missed by all who knew and loved him. He entered every room with his crooked smile and laughter. He never left home without his hat. To Mike, his family was everything. When he wasn’t enjoying time with his family and friends, he was burning the midnight oil on his PC. Mike was also very fond of his Mazda, cats and guns.

He is survived by his husband, Timothy J. Dolgae of Warren, Ohio; father, Lawrence Michael (Barbara) Bellstedt of Mohawk, New York; mother, Pamala (Douglas) (Murray) Boscoe of Mohawk, New York; sisters, Jessica (Erich) Ashe and Karen (Karl) Duell, both of Massillon, Ohio; brother, Troy Bellstedt of Mohawk, New York; stepsiblings, Jenibeth (Mike) Kalka of Mohawk, New York, Jerry (Nichole) Kalka of Titusville, Florida and Jake Kalka of Frankfort, New York; grandmother, Marilyn Rumrill of Herkimer, New York; father and mother-in-law, Ron (Linda) Dolgae of Cortland, Ohio; brother-in-law, William Dolgae of Cortland, Ohio, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Janet Bellstedt; maternal grandfather, Charles Murray and cousin, Jacqueline Bellstedt.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Calling hours will take place from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in Mike’s memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.