Michael L. Totherow, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael L. Totherow, Jr., 42, of Warren, died early Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 22, 1978 in Warren, a son of Michael L. Totherow, Sr. and Linda F. (Burnett) Winemiller.

Michael attended Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed with B&B Plastering in Newton Falls.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, listening to music and writing. Michael’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.

Michael is survived by his father, Michael, Sr. and mother, Linda, both of Warren. He also leaves behind seven children; Michael, Sierra Poulson, Joshua, Makayla, Devin, Dylan and Sophia; eight siblings; Patricia Kennedy, John (Rebecca) Kennedy, Cherry Strock, Shannon Watson and Rodney, Amber, Barry and Sean Totherow and four grandchildren; Camden, Colton, Caleb and Chloe.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Karen Huff officiating.

Friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation and state mandate those attending are required to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing protocols. Also, for those not planning to stay for services, after you’ve paid respects to the family it is kindly asked that you promptly depart the funeral home.

There will be a dinner in Michael’s memory at the First Community Church of Leavittsburg, 4640 W. Market St., Leavittsburg, OH 44430, immediately following services at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

