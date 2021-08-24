Michael L. Kelly, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael L. Kelly, Sr. passed away August 23, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a long hard battle with cancer.

He was born August 1, 1949, the son of William and Shirley Kelly.



Michael was an army veteran that served in the Vietnam War.

He retired from Delphi in 2012. There he worked as a machinist and soon after, opened a mechanic shop to pursue his love of cars.



He is survived by his wife, the former Linda Stroup, with whom he shared fifty years of marriage. He also leaves behind two sons, Michael (Diana) Kelly and Matthew Kelly; two daughters, Kimberly Kelly and Kristina Kelly; two brothers, Pat (Cindy) Kelly and Tim Kelly; a sister Beth (David) Beros; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by grandparents, Herbert and Harriet DuRell.



Michael was very much loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, with Paul Armitage officiating.



Friends and family may pay their respects from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28,2021 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that material contributions be made to MVI Hospice (4891 Belmont Ave. Youngstown, Ohio).



Condolences may be sent to the family using www.carlwhall.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael L. Kelly please visit our Tribute Store.