Michael Justin Davis, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Justin Davis, 34, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at his residence.



He was born June 21, 1986 in Warren, the son of Janet S. McCormick and Larry D. Davis.



Michael was a student of Chalker High School, class of 2005 and was employed as a carpet installer for various employers.

He enjoyed dirt bikes, motorcycles, camping, swimming and his red Chevy truck. He also enjoyed music, especially the Grateful Dead and attending concerts.



Michael is survived by his mother, Janet McCormick of Southington; his father Larry (Patty) Davis of Champion; two sons, Ryan Davis and Judah Davis and two sisters, Michelle (Michael) McGrath of Broadview Heights and Holly (Adam) Trifiro of Cleveland Heights. He also leaves behind his four nieces and nephews; Colin, Katie, Brady and Tate; his stepfather, Dennis McCormick of Cortland; his ex-wife and mother of his son, Ryan, Ashley Stankovich of Lakewood and his girlfriend and mother of his son, Judah, Katie Stout of Warren.



He was preceded in death by his sister Tina L. Davis; his maternal grandparents, Louis and Delma Sabo and his paternal grandparents, James and Alice Davis.



Private memorial services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Interment will take place at Southington Reformed Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to an account established to support Michael’s children. Contributions in Michael’s memory can be mailed to Ryan J Davis in care of Michelle McGrath at Huntington Bank, 4343 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Heights, OH 44147.

Alternatively, contributions in Michael’s memory can be made by mail to Celebrate Recovery – Grace Fellowship Church, 3217 Surrey Rd SE, Warren, OH 44484.

More stories from WKBN.com: