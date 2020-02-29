Michael Joseph Sherokee, Jr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Sherokee, Jr., 72, of Howland, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at University Hospital, surrounded by his family, after battling complications from a heart attack.

He was born on July 24, 1947 in Warren, Ohio to the late Michael J. Sherokee, Sr. and Caroline (DePlacito) Sherokee.

Michael graduated from Warren G. Harding High School class of 1965. He went on to earn a bachelors degree from Youngstown State University.

On August 12th, 1972 he married Donna M. Rossi and they spent the last 48 years together.

Michael worked for Delphi Packard for 53 years as a Tool and Die Maker.

Making wine and working in his garden were some of his favorite past times. He also enjoyed yelling at the T.V. during Cleveland sports games, talking politics to just about anyone and good food with good people. Most of all he loved his family and truly cherished the times they spent together.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Donna M. Sherokee of Howland; children, Michael D. (Laura Amoroso) Sherokee of Naples, Italy, Angela M. (Mark) Hall of Warren and Peter B. Sherokee of Howland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his dear sister, Carol A. Mease.

Friends and family may gather at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and also at 9:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at the church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., where Fr. Peter Haladej will officiate.

Michael will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

