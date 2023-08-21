HIRAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Paschall, Jr., 49 of Hiram, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born February 16, 1974 in Louisburg, North Carolina, a son of the late Michael Joseph Paschall, Sr. and Sylvia Cathy (Pittman) Keaton.

On September 14, 2017 he married the love of his life, the former Jassica Ann McNees in Vicksburg, Michigan in Kalamazoo County.

Mike worked as a self employed contractor. Previously, he worked for TI Service Center as a diesel mechanic.

Mike enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, fishing, collecting coins and fixing houses. He also liked collecting collector cars and baseball cards. Most of all, Mike loved his family and enjoyed swimming and camping together.

He is survived by his wife, Jassica Ann Paschall; his parents whom raised him, Max and Sylvia Keaton; sons, Michael III, Dustin, Kameron, Joseph and Kaydon; brothers, Max (Lauren) Keaton, Jr., Gary Keaton, Christopher Paschall, Brian Paschall, David Paschall and America Paschall; a sister, Cathy Keaton; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kurtis Ray McNees; grandfather, Pete Mathews; grandfather, Donald McNees and uncle, Pete Mathews II.

Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.