Michael J. Wolanzyk, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Wolanzyk, Sr., 75, of Cortland, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born May 11, 1944 in Tampa, Florida, a son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Doris (Princehorn) Wolanzyk.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a millwright at American Welding, retiring after 30 years.

On October 30, 1963 he married Machelle A. Cremeans, with whom he spent the last 56 years.

Michael was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren.

He enjoyed woodworking

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Machelle Wolanzyk of Cortland; sons, Michael (Cathy) Wolanzyk and Mark (Joey) Wolanzyk, daughter, Melissa (Derek) Davis, two brothers, one sister, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lee Wolanzyk.

In accordance with the families wishes he will be cremated.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.