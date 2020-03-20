Michael J. Patterson, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James Patterson, 64, of Vienna, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born November 24, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late James Everett and Betty Lou (Adkins) Patterson.

He was a graduate of Matthews High School class of 1974 and worked at General Motors and Griswold Manufacturing.

Michael was honorably discharged from the United States Army having served in Germany.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved metal detecting, writing poetry, playing guitar and his cat.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Perry Patterson.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

He will be laid to rest with his parents and brother at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler.

The family requests material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44484, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Patterson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

