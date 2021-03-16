Michael J. Cvetkovich, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bernard Joseph Williams, Jr., 92, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Warren Health and Rehab.

He was born February 4, 1929, in Terryville, Connecticut, a son of the late Bernard Joseph Williams and Sophie (Viering) Williams.

On November 12, 1949, he married the love of his life Zenobia Catherine Hodkoski. They shared 71 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He retired from Packard Electric in 1986, where he was an office supervisor and also General Supervisor Administrative Services.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, honorably discharged as Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion and 82nd Airborne Division Association, Akron Chapter.

He loved to go fishing. Teaching his kids and grandkids from the bank of Lake Winfield in Connecticut and Otis Reservoir in Massachusetts to his beloved Hills of West Virginia. He made personalized fishing poles for them all. There were many trips to Bowden, West Virginia to the camper with family and friends, with endless stories and memories.

In his early years as a young man, he learned electrical and plumbing skills in Terryville from two very good friends. He used those skills for most of his life to help family and many friends. He was always there when someone needed a helping hand.

He loved taking his rides to the Amish blueberry farm since moving to the area in 1966 and to "Farmer Brown's" produce stand. He affectionately became known as the "Candy Man" always having rolls of Necco wafers and later a large bag of Tootsie Pops to hand out to all of the Amish children and their moms working there. They recognized his truck and would come running.

He is survived by his wife, Zenobia Catherine Williams of Warren, Ohio; his children, Deb (Bob) Tiefenthaler of Warren, Ohio, Evelyn Lazor of Mentor, Ohio, Cathie (Greg) Lazor of Champion, Ohio, Ben Williams III of Warren, Ohio, Paul (Elisa) Williams of Bradenton, Florida and Jimmy (DeAnn) Williams of Waterford, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Andrew and Adam Wickline, Sarah Holliday, Emily Lazor, Ben Williams IV, Megan Williams, Morgan Benson, Jared Williams, Chelsea Williams, Connor Williams and Jack Williams and great-grandchildren, Mallory, David, Amelia and Ronin Wickline, Michael and Alex Holliday, Avery Lazor, Ben Williams, V, Greylan Williams, Mikayla Benson and Mila Benson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gene Lazor; grandson, Jason Lazor and siblings, James J. Williams, Katherine Foley, John T. Williams, Carl F. Williams, Thomas J. Williams, Rita Bovee, Elizabeth Brand, Teresa Smolinski and Kenneth E. Williams.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Bernard's memory.

Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting carlwhall.com.