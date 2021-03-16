Michael J. Cvetkovich, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Cvetkovich, 65, of Mineral Ridge, died Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 surrounded by his loving family, at his granddaughter’s residence.
“Spunk”, as he was affectionately known, was born August 19, 1955 in Warren, a son of John and Katherine (Pinterich) Cvetkovich.
He was a 1973 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was employed as the products manager with Phillips Manufacturing in Niles for more than 30 years.
Spunk was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years. He also enjoyed NASCAR, traveling with his family, and was a longtime New England Patriots fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, who were many, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him
Michael is survived by five siblings; Barbara Sparks, Richard Cvetkovich, John Cvetkovich, Robert (Sandra) Cvetkovich, and Kathy Cvetkovich. He also leaves behind his beloved granddaughter whom he helped to raise, Brittney (Matthew) Morales, of Struthers; a special nephew and Godson, Steven Cvetkovich, of Canfield; a special niece, Beth Cvetkovich, of Warren; a stepdaughter, Melissa Ifft; grandchildren; Natalia and Leoncio; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Cvetkovich.
A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren. Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.
He will be laid to rest with his parents and brother in the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.
