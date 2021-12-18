WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Henry Zillinger III, 68 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

He was born December 18, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Michael H. and Mary Helen (Mears) Zillinger.

On August 13, 1971, he married the love of his life, the former Terry Lynn Hill. He told her the day they met that he was going to marry her. Even after celebrating their 50th anniversary, he still thought she “Hung the Moon”.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired from General Motors in the body shop in July 2008 after 35 years of service. Michael was the youth football coach for the Warren Little Eagles for 18 years and also coached at Turner Junior High, Western Reserve and Warren G. Harding High School. He passed his coaching hat on and became the assistant equipment manager at Harding with Jim Campbell. He was under coaches, Gary Barber and Tom McDaniels.

His passion was rock-n-roll and played in many bands namely Bittersweet, Azariah and Night Wing. In his free time, he enjoyed going to the parks and watching the geese but above all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Terry Lynn Zillinger of Warren, Ohio; children, Anita (Casey) Tenney, Brian (Elizabeth) Zillinger and Carli (Britt McElroy) Dennis and grandchildren, Cyree, Eric and Sydney Tenney, Jacob (Kate Landry) and Jarod (Sarah Holbrook) Zillinger, Izabella and Luca Dennis and Lincoln McElroy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held privately for the family.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Anthony Carmella, c/o Mrs. Sheila Carmella (his mother), 3185 Hallock Young, Warren, OH 44481, to help defray medical costs for Chemotherapy treatments in memory of “Uncle Mike”.

Friends and family may or send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.