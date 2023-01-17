WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, 42, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 27, 1980, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Michael “Mike” Collier and Belinda Ann (Porter) Collier.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and continued his education at Lakeland Community College, where he played third base on the baseball team.

He loved sports, golf, sports trivia and data.

Michael was a title researcher at Northeast Ohio Title Company for 15 years.

Michael is survived by his father, Lawrence Michael Collier; mother, Belinda Ann (Porter) Collier; paternal grandfather, George Vernon Martin and many friends, whom he loved and treated like brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Marlene “Nanny” Martin.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.