WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Gianoutsos, 86, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Hospice House.

He was born September 14, 1937, in Kalamos, Greece, the son of the late Ioannis and the late Eleni (Gianniotis) Gianoutsos.

Michael was the owner and operator of the G’s Golden Gate Restaurant and managed Trumbull Country Club.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He volunteered at Hospice of the Valley and was involved in Central Christian Church.

Michael was known for being generous, loving to others and loved his family. He was very spiritual and involved in the church. Michael was an active person, marathon runner, tennis player, world traveler and loved philosophy.

He is survived by his children, Lleni (Kevin) Gianoutsos of Warren, Ohio, Dia Gianoutsos of Avon Lake, Ohio, Joshua Gianoutsos of Warren, Ohio and Michelle Taylor of Dublin, Ohio and grandchildren, Michael, Layla, Lucas and Lauren.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom, Jerry, Pete and Chris and sisters, Maria and Toula.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to charity of donor’s choice, in Michael’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

