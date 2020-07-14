Michael Eric Putnam, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Eric Putnam, 61, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Warren, Ohio.

He was born September 17, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James E. Putnam and the late Laura (Randall) Putnam.

On June 28, 1978, he married Paula D. Cleavenger.

Michael was a graduate of Windham High School class of 1976.

He went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1983.

Michael was the sole owner of Micro Designs, his computer business. He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in Akron Ohio, as a computer programmer and analyst after 30 years of public service.

Michael was very artistic, enjoying photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, air brush painting and automotive painting. He also renovated several houses for his family in his retirement.

Mike loved his family above all else and most of all that he did, was for them. He loved to laugh. He spent a great deal of time learning and studying anything and everything. He was the family’s teacher, mathematician and the science guy and he thoroughly enjoyed exploring the world and helping his children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews learn as much as possible about their world.

All though his passing was quite unexpected, he was looking forward to his “Home” in Heaven for most of his life. And while he waited for that day, he made the rest of his families lives as rich as possible. He is dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Paula D. (Cleavenger) Putnam of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer M. (Jamie Roosa) Putnam of Warren, Ohio; son, James M. (Dawn) Putnam of Warren, Ohio; father James E. and stepmother, Anne Putnam of Warren, Ohio; brother, Marshall E. (Karen) Putnam of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; sister, Diana L. Putnam of Warren, Ohio; stepsister, Kelly (Stevens) Crandall of Elyria, Ohio; stepsister, Cindy (Stevens) Crago of Warren, Ohio and grandchildren, Tristan Jordan, Alexis Putnam, Cordelia Roosa, Dominic Roosa and Isabelle Putnam, all of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepbrothers, Doug and Steve Stevens.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with arrangements to be published at carlwhall.com. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for his cremation.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.