Michael Edward Shiery, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Michael Edward Shiery, 47, of Champion, Ohio went to be with Jesus Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He is experiencing what he lived for.

He was born March 25, 1974, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of the late C. Michael and Karen Louise (Evans) Shiery.

On December 9, 2000, he married the love of his life the former Evie Engle. They have shared twenty years of marriage, many wonderful memories and were blessed with two children.

He was a pastor at West Mecca Bible Methodist Church. Michael received a call to preach at a young age and was a pastor at several churches after graduating from Bible college. His last pastorate was at West Mecca Bible Methodist Church. He loved to preach God’s word and only eternity will reveal the fruit of his labors.

Michael enjoyed anything related to history, was an avid book collector and enjoyed reading a good book. He was a loving and devoted husband and dad. He would often put his family before himself. Michael was very much loved and will be missed greatly.

He is survived by his wife, Evie Shiery and their children, Evie M. and M. Zane Shiery, of Champion, Ohio; mother, Karen Louise (Evans) Shiery and sister, Karalynne (Jason) Watters of Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Salem Bible Methodist Church, 1647 North Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, where Rev. Chris D. Cravens will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Salem Bible Methodist Church and again one hour prior to the service on Friday, October 15, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Beavertown God’s Missionary Church Cemetery, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any material contributions be made to the Michael Shiery Memorial Fund through the Heartland Bible Methodist Conference, 16346 Township Road 166, Arlington, OH 45814, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.