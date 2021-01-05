Michael E. Lusk, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael E. Lusk, 62, of Leavittsburg, passed away early Thursday morning, December 31, from an extended illness, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



He was born October 3, 1958 in Warren, a son of Howard E. and Judy C. (Hogan) Lusk.



Mike was a graduate of LaBrae High School and a lifelong resident of Leavittsburg.



He enjoyed electronics, anything with a motor and his German shepherd, Schultz. To say that he was a motor head would be an understatement. He loved to take anything mechanical apart and was great at fixing the unfixable. Mike’s favorite times were when he was working out in the garage with his family or friends. He loved the summertime, classic rock music, fishing and cruising around in one of his many hotrods, including a 1969 Shelby Cobra replica.



He will be remembered for always wanting to lend a helping hand, being a loyal friend, neighbor, son, uncle, and brother, and truly caring about others. He cherished his family and lived close to home to be a caregiver to his mother and father. He will be deeply missed. We love you Mike.



Mike is survived by his brother, Scott H. (Kimberly) Lusk of Massillon and a nephew, Graydon Lusk.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Due to the current public health situation, those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols.



Mike will be laid to rest next to his parents in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.



Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.