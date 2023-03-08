MADISON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Brooks, 73, of Madison, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born February 18, 1950, in Parkman, Ohio, the son of the late William Brooks and Dorothy A. (Brown) Brooks.

Michael retired as a machinist from Citgo.

He enjoyed golfing, attending rock-n-roll concerts, watching the Cleveland Browns, riding and working on motorcycles, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons, Chris (Shayla) Brooks and Sean Brooks; daughter, Brandy Brooks; sister, Patricia (Carmen) Trionfanti; brother, Jim (Carol) Brooks; eleven grandchildren, Warren, Madee, Silen, Declan, Elizabeth, Alexies, Trinity, Leon, Collin, Navella and Teagan; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel, Ronnie and Bill; sister, Mick; and granddaughter, Maraya.

A private graveside service will be held for family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

