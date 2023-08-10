WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Louise Jackson, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born June 10, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cheryl Jackson.

Melissa enjoyed shopping, being outdoors, camping, watching the Indians and Browns, going out to eat, sending texts to friends and family, spending time with her little cousins and attending their sporting events.

She is survived by her aunt, Brenda (Charlie) Palmer of Warren, Ohio, with whom she made her home; cousins, whom were more like siblings, Charlie (Tiffany) of Warren, Ohio, Chrissy (Jay) Scroggins of Georgia, Heather Palmer of Warren, Ohio, Charles (Deja) Palmer of Warren, Ohio, Jordan (Nicole) Palmer of Warren, Ohio, Elise Palmer of Warren, Ohio, Carson Palmer of Warren, Ohio and Raylynn Palmer of Warren, Ohio and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her mother, Melissa was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Perry L. Jackson; paternal grandmother, Nancy B. Jackson; aunt, Linda Pifer and cousin, William Brister.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.