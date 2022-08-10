WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home.

She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman.

She was a night auditor at the Holiday Inn.

Melissa is survived by her mother, Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman; son, Owen Cofer of Warren, Ohio and daughter, Reece Cofer of Oakland, California.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Greg Silman.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

