WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie Nicole Walker, 34, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Foundation, following a month long illness.

She was born November 17, 1988, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Charles E. Walker, Jr. and Bonnie K. (Kagy) Walker.

Melanie was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and had attended St. Pius, St. Mary’s and JFK.

She enjoyed animals, especially her cat, Nitty, reading, shopping, decorating and making things look nice, dancing and being with her friends.

Melanie is survived by her father, Charles E. Walker, Jr. and mother, Bonnie (Kagy) Walker; maternal grandmother, Marcia Marburger Yargo of Warren, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Carol J. Walker of Warren, Ohio; aunts, Becky (Thomas) Neal of Warren, Ohio, Patrice (Jerry) Cassidy of Sugarland, Texas and Vicki (Andy) Arch of Cortland, Ohio and many loving cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael C. Walker; uncle, Michael Kagy; maternal grandfather, Donald Kagy; paternal grandfather, Charles E. Walker, Sr. and Godparents, Ralph Yargo and Donna Marburger.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.