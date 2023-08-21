WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxwell F. Sprague, Jr., 84, known to family and friends as “Cub”, Warren, Ohio, passed away at home the evening of Sunday, August 20, 2023, with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born November 4, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the only child of Maxwell and Florence (Howe) Sprague.

He graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1956 and immediately joined the U.S. Army, serving six months active duty and six years in Army Reserves. Maxwell worked 50 years as a machine operator, retiring from Wean-United and Timken. Over the years, he used what he called his “God given talent” doing massage and was affectionately called “Dr. Pain.”

Maxwell was active in Champion Christian Church, serving in many leadership roles over the years. He was honored as a Life Elder.

He loved his family, and they shared many good memories. He leaves behind his wife, Karen of nearly 64 years (they would have celebrated their anniversary on August 28); children, Julie (Mike) Heilman of Dublin, Ohio, Michael (Sabrina) Sprague of Braceville, Ohio, Sue Ellen (Jim) Reitzner of Rosendale, Wisconsin, Brenda (Scott) Pryor of Greer, South Carolina and Linda (Shane) Allen of Johnston, Ohio; grandchildren, Owen (Michelle) Heilman, Merritt Heilman, Blake, Grant and Dane Sprague; Joshua Pryor, Jocelyn (TJ), Reece and Cody Allen; and great-grandchild, Trey Reece.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Champion Christian Church.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Champion Christian Church, where Rev. Heather Godsey will officiate.

He will be laid to rest in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Gifts in his memory may be made to the Endowment Fund of Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, OH 44481.

Our appreciation is expressed to Southern Care Hospice for their care and support in his final hours. Caring and professional arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

