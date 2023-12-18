MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine “Sissy” Jamison, 89, of Mecca, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 14, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Maxine was born September 25, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Julius Kachenko and the late Anna (Miller) Kachenko.

She attended Leavittsburg High School.

Maxine was employed by F.W. Woolworth Company through the 1950s and worked for Causeway Sporting Goods and Erie Dearie Company for over 25 years until retiring in 1987.

Upon retiring, Maxine and her husband Ralph Jamison traveled west and settled in New Mexico for ten years. They moved back to Ohio to be close to family in 1996.

She loved reading, gardening, embroidering and doing things with her family. She loved Steelers football and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Her caring heart and loving compassion were admired by all who knew her.

Her husband, Ralph E. “Buzz” Jamison whom she married June 15, 1982, passed away November 15, 2005. They shared 23 wonderful years of marriage. She loved traveling and fishing with her husband.

She is survived by two sisters, MaryAnn Gorby of Mecca, Ohio and Janice Loomis of Bradenton, Florida. The three of them were known as the “golden girls”. Also, two children, Greg (Julia) Jamison of Cortland, Ohio and Darlene Stoner of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Sara and Haley; many cousins, nieces, nephews and Maxine was a mother figure to a special nephew, Mark Lunder of Warren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Fedash, who passed in 1967; second husband, Ralph “Buzz” E. Jamison; four brothers, Robert, John, Jr., Nicholas and William “Oscar” Kachenko; five sisters, infant sister, Pauline, Margaret Lunder, Betty Packman, Helen Galbincea and Irene McCready and stepson, Ron Jamison.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.