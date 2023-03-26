WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice “Jim” R. Wazelle, 85, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born January 3, 1938 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alphonse Francis Wazelle and the late Katherine (Brauns) Wazelle.

He attended Warren G. Harding.

He left school to join the Army, serving until he was honorably discharged in 1958.

He then married Carolyn L. Hill in 1961, they lived happily for over 61 years until her passing in 2022.

Jim worked at Peerless Winsmith for 23 years. He also ran his own business, Jim’s Window Cleaning, for several years.

Jim attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

He was a member of the Raider Quarterback Club, Warren and Mecca Moose Lodges and the AMVETS. He loved camping and golfing, with a membership at Forest Oaks golf course.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jeffrey (Maureen Casey) Wazelle of Youngstown, Ohio, John (Amy Zidow) Wazelle of Cortland, Ohio and James (Kelly) Wazelle of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donna Hess, Dennis Hill and Colleen Wazelle.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 61 years, Carolyn L. Wazelle; his parents; brother, Floyd Wazelle; sisters-in-law, Tamako Hill and Anissa J. Hill; granddaughter, Jaclyn E. Wazelle and great-granddaughter, Lennah J. Hall.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will take place privately in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Condolences may be left to the family at carlwhall.com.

