Maureen E. Burian-McLaren, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen E. Burian-McLaren, 85, of Warren, passed away peacefully early Good Friday morning, April 10, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland.

She was born December 18, 1934 in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Judge Joseph F. and Kathryn (Tinney) Smith.

Maureen was a 1952 graduate of the Villa Angela Academy in Cleveland. She then went on to attend Ursuline College in Cleveland and Kent State University Trumbull Campus.

She was employed as a supervisor for the Trumbull County Departmentof Jobs & Family Services for 17 years. She was also a licensed real estate agent with All Seasons Realty and Realty One for 21 years.

She married James J. “Jack” Burian on November 23, 1957. He preceded her in death November 13, 1974. She then married John J. McLaren, Sr. on April 17, 1993. He preceded her in death February 28, 2006.

Maureen was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren.

She was a member of NAR (National Association of Realtors) and OAR (Ohio Association of Realtors).

She enjoyed arts and crafts and in her younger years sailing and water skiing. Maureen was a kind, loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her three sons, James J. (Melanie) Burian of Costa Mesa, California, John F. (Donna) Burian of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Mark E. (Patricia) Burian of Beaver Creek, Ohio. She also leaves behind four grandchildren,Kelsey, Jack, Matthew and Megan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and two husbands, Maureen was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Due to the current public health situation a private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Maureen will be laid to rest in the All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

The family requests material contributions be made to Shepherd of The Valley Nursing Center, 4100 N. River Road NE, Warren, OH 44484, or Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. McLaren are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

