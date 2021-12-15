WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Anita Stosik, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 28, 1947, in West Farmington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Garrett and Juanita (Maxwell) Greene.

Maureen was employed as a personal trainer at Squaw Creek Country Club, Avalon Country Club and St. Joseph in the mall. She was active in many organizations, Breast Cancer Awareness and Red Hatters. Maureen loved line dancing, swimming and fitness.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Erica) Garito of Houston, Texas, Michelle Balzer of Southington, Ohio, Robert Garito of Howland, OH and Shawn (Cynthia) Garito of Champion, Ohio; sisters, Linda (William) Woodford of Champion, Ohio, Sandy (Ronald) Abramovich of Conneaut, Ohio and Karen (Todd) Murrin of Greenville, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Sophia and Mia Garito, Nicholas and Zoe Galleno and Daniel Balzer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Stosik and brothers, William and Larry Greene.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.