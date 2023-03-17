CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew I. Carson, 51, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 17, 1971, in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of the late John Carson and Helen Mae (Brammer) O’Grady.

He was employed at Emerines Towing for 17 years.

Matthew enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on classic cars.

Matthew is survived by his sons, Matthew M. Carson, Jr., Troy Joseph Carson and Gary (Felicia) Shearer of Newton Falls, Ohio; twin brother, Michael, II (Janie) Carson of Cortland, Ohio; brother, Robert P. (Shelly) Alexander of Johnston Township, Ohio; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shane M. Carson.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.