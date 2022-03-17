WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mathew Charles Nichols, 10, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Akron Children’s Hospital.

He was born June 23, 2011, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Ryan Mathew Nichols and Samantha Jo Gardner.

Mathew enjoyed playing video games, especially Fortnite, baseball, basketball, four-wheeling, swimming, messing with his sister and cutting firewood with his Dad. He enjoyed watching scary movies and always wanted to go ghost hunting. Mathew was a 4th grade student in Lordstown Elementary School.

He is survived by his mother, Samantha Jo Gardner of Warren, Ohio; father, Ryan Mathew Nichols; sister, Rhoane Nichols; maternal grandmother, Betty “Gaga” Gardner of Lordstown, Ohio; paternal grandparents, David and Kimberly Nichols of Leavittsburg, Ohio; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Stout; aunts and uncles, Eric “Uncle Duckie” (Amber Holtzleiter) Gardner, Mollie (Brandon) Clendenin and Dave Nichols; and his cousins, James and Jakob Cummins, whom he was very close to.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Gardner; paternal grandmother, Charlotte Ransick and paternal great-grandparents, Junior and Pauline Nichols.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, 5418 Mahoning Avenue NW Warren, OH 44483.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Akron Children’s Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308. Please make checks payable to the Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.