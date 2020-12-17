Marylyn Anne Burnfield, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marylyn Anne Burnfield, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 19, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Terry, Sr. and the Anna Linsky.

She married Robert Burnfield on February 23, 1968.

Marylyn was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and Alanon. She was also a past member of Warren Leader of Recovery, Inc.

Marylyn enjoyed thrift shopping, swimming and sewing. Affectionately known as “Grandma Bobby,” she loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.

Marylyn is survived by her son, Daniel (Lili) Burnfield of Augusta, Georgia; daughter, Terri (Bill) Austin of Warren, Ohio; son, Marc Crawford of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Tami Crawford of Champion, Ohio; son, Robert (Shantessa) Burnfield of Weston, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Marylyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Neal Adrian Crawford; second husband, Robert Burnfield; son, Michael Crawford; daughter, Vickie Kascsak; sister, Margaret Lacy and brothers, Gerald Terry and Thomas Terry, Jr.

There will be a private service held at Carl W. Funeral Home.

