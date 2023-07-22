WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maryann Pawcio, 90, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 1, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Stanley and the late Anna (Roba) Velenski.

She retired from Packard Electric after 30 years.

Maryann enjoyed card club with her friends. She also liked roller skating and line dancing. Maryann played the accordion and was always game for a trip to the casino.

She is survived by her daughter, Debby (David) Carney of Girard, Ohio; son, Jon Kloboves of Farmdale, Ohio; daughter, Marsha Kloboves of Warren, Ohio; sons, Theodore (Cindy) Pawcio, Jr. of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Eric (Shelly) Pawcio of Warren, Ohio; brother, Stanley (Judi) R. Velenski of Hudson, Florida and grandchildren, Jodi (Matthew), Cassie (Anthony), Daynelle (Kevin), Kristie, Lindsey, Jeremy and Jacob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Pawcio, Sr.; son, Mark Pawcio and sisters, Delores Shanovich and Barbara Jean Wolfe.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.