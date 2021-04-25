Mary V. Howard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary V. Howard, 93, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 12, 1928 in Greene Township, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Agardi and the late Veronica (Buchinski) Agardi.

On November 2, 1952, she married Hugh E. Howard and they spent 49 years together, until his passing on March 20, 2002.



She was a graduate of Greene High School.

She loved gardening, reading, playing cards, animals and being with people.



Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Christine Cortez of Hanson, Massachusetts and Rose Stevens of Williamsfield, Ohio and 18 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years, Hugh E. Howard; four brothers and one sister.



A memorial service will be held at the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall at a later time.

A memorial service will be held at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall at a later time.