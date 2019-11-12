Mary Ruth Zimora, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ruth Zimora left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on November 10, 2019. She had made her home in recent years with her daughter in Warren, Ohio, previously living in Champion Township for many years.

Mary came from a humble beginning in Mill Fork West Virginia, where she was born on June 12, 1929 to the late David C. and Annie L. (Roberts) Mullins.

All of her 6 siblings preceded her in death, two brothers Lee and Virgil Mullins and four sisters Stella Rose, Elizabeth Pitsinger, Naomi Talkington and Hallie Crislip.

Ruth was a devoted and beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt to her remaining family.

In her younger years, Ruth worked at Ohio Lamp, then later in life she did catering and home health care. Ruth was active in the Nazarene Church for over 50 years, with her current membership at Leavittsburg Nazarene Church.

Ruth had a giving heart and for many years every Friday, she made and delivered meals to her shut-in friends. She frequently visited the local nursing homes.

After Ruth’s husband, Mike M. Zimora passed on August 16, 1989 she started a club for older single people, which was a blessing to many for several years. Ruth also enjoyed gardening and canning her vegetables.

Even though she battled cancer 3 times herself, she was always concerned with anyone’s health problems and was quite a phone warrior checking in on them. She could be heard praying for everyone and singing her hymns in her room in the evening.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Murphy) Jones, her son Mark (Holly) Zimora, beloved grandchildren Jason (Kristen) Murphy, Lisa Hecker, Stephen (Sara) Zimora, great grandchildren Audrey and Shelby Murphy and Lucy Zimora and Lily Hecker. Ruth will also be missed by her nieces and nephews.

Life as we know it will never be the same without her in our lives. In her memory what she would want most is for her loved ones to accept Christ in their lives and meet her in heaven one day.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 p.m. where Pastor Rick Swiger will officiate at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather from 11:00am until service time at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest privately next to her husband at Champion Township Cemetery.

Any memorial contributions can be directed to Warren Family Mission, PO Box 311, Warren, OH 44482, in Mary Ruth’s memory.