Mary Rhoda Fenstermaker Butler, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rhoda Fenstermaker Butler, 86, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 15, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry Clifford Fenstermaker and Eleanor Josephine (Kreitler) Fenstermaker.

Mary lived in Lordstown and graduated in May of 1951 from Lordstown High School. She then attended Ohio State University at the College of Agriculture and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in June of 1955.

She was employed in Celina, Ohio at a nursery and landscaping business and as a bookkeeper for a car dealership from 1955-1956. Mary then went to work at the Circle N Dude Ranch in New Hampshire, owned by George Nonnemaker, from 1956- 1959, where she met her husband, James “Jim” Elliott William Butler, Jr.

They spent the winters in Delaware, Texas and Canada. She gave birth to their daughter Eleanor Butler Blazer in New Haven, Connecticut. They then moved to Kansas in 1960 to work on a cattle ranch owned by the Nonnemakers and then lived in Granada, Colorado on a ranch where she gave birth to their daughter, Edna Butler Annabell who was born in Lamar, Colorado. In 1964, the family moved back to Lordstown, where her husband, Jim, worked at Republic Steel. In 1967, they bought a house in Champion and Mary lived there for 50 1/2 years until December 31, 2019, when she passed away at the age of 86.

Mary was a life-long member of the Eden Grange in Lordstown, Ohio and took the 7th degree in 1951. She was a 4-H advisor from 1968 – 1979. She was an advisor of the Caballeros and Royal Riders Horse Clubs for 11 years and an advisor of the Champion 4-H Sewing Club from 1970-1973. She was the Secretary of the Trumbull County 4-H Horse Advisory Committee from October 1969 – October 1971 and was the Treasurer of the Trumbull County Horse Advisory Committee from November 1973- November 1978. Mary sat on the Trumbull County 4-H Advisory Committee from 1976, 1977, and 1978 and was the Secretary of the Trumbull County 4-H Advisor’s Committee in 1978 and past Treasurer of the Trumbull County Horseman’s Council.

Mary was employed at the Kaydee Manufacturing Company in Orwell, Ohio from February 1979-2006.

After she retired, she took up tap dancing at Dynamic Dance Center and danced in her last recital on May 19, 2019.

She enjoyed going to the Trumbull County Fair, Burton Fair, Canfield Fair, Mespotamia Ox Roast and various other festivals every year. She cared for her two horses and her cat and loved her daughters, granddaughters, grandson-in-laws and her great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Eleanor Butler Blazer of Southington, Ohio and Edna Butler Annabell of Girard, Ohio; granddaughters, Heather (Rudy) Annabell Soloman, Cristal (Joe) Annabell Guesman and Chelsy (Shaun) Annabell McWeeney; brother, Charles Scott Fenstermaker of New Carlisle, Ohio; sister, Florence Ada Fenstermaker Siglin of Braceville, Ohio; great-grandsons, Josef, Rudy, and Derek and great-granddaughter, Christy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Butler, Jr.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be made privately in North Jackson Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any material contributions be made to Trumbull County 4-H Equine Development Committee, 6015 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland, OH 44410, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

