CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Nedra Klass, 84 of Champion, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born October 1, 1939, in Jewett, Ohio, a daughter of the late Mathew A. Uglovich and the late Gladys D. (Gamble) Uglovich.

Mary was a 1957 graduate of Jewett High School.

She was employed at Packard Electric, retiring after 31 years of service.

She attended Howland Methodist Church.

Mary was an avid bowler, golfer and skier. She volunteered at Packard Museum Car Show and Museum, also, with the Salvation Army, wrapping presents. Mary enjoyed traveling to Florida every Spring to visit with cousins. She loved all her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her nephew, Leonard (Susan) Hanchin of Irvine, California; nieces, Michele (Thomas) Jeffers of Warren, Ohio and Julie (Robert) Moon of Kent, Ohio; great-nephews and nieces, Gregory J. Ingram, Mathew (Sarah) Jeffers, Justin (Esther) Jeffers, Amie (Val) Hernandez, Leslie (Joshua) Marks and Ryan (Chelsea) Dunk; great-great-nieces and nephews, Alton, Owen, Issac, Lily, Sophia, Grace, Audrey, Aiden (Destiny), Nadia, Eli, Aria, Emme, Sabrina and Weston and great-great-grandnieces, Hallie and Elia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha “Milly” Hanchin.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

