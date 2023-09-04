WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Mae Cole, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Hospice House.

She was born October 31, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, daughter of the late Walter F. Perschbacher and the late Hazel (Fairbanks) Perschbacher.

Mary was a 1949 graduate from Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Institutional Management from Michigan State University in 1952.

She worked as a dietician at the Student Union of Michigan State University for several years. Mary moved to Warren, Ohio in 1954, where she was employed by the East Ohio Gas Company as a home economist. She also worked as a home economist at Lake Shore Gas Company in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Mary married Clyde “Skip” Cole in June 1957. He died in October 2006. They were married 49 and half years and raised four sons.

She was active in the community as a volunteer. Mary served on the Board of Trustees of the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley for 16 years. She served on the Board of Bella Women’s Center, formerly the New Life Maternity Home since 1987. Mary also served on the Board of Teen Straight Talk since 1989. She has served as President of both these boards and held other positions as well.

Mary has been a member of Trumbull 100 since 2007, when she took her husband’s place in the organization.

She was a member of Monday Afternoon since 1972, the oldest, active organization in Warren. Mary was a member of Trowel and Hoe Garden Club for over 50 years. She was a member of Art and Drama Club. Mary tutored second graders at Jefferson School under Believers Church sponsorship program. She was a member of Believers Church.

She is survived by her sons, David (Marilee) Cole of Warren, Ohio, Scott (Valerie) Cole of Carrollton, Ohio, Thomas (Paula) Cole of Warren, Ohio and Robert (Carissa) Cole of Asheville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Christopher (Kate) of Venetia, Pennsylvania, Jonathan (Grace) of Warren, Ohio, Benjamin of Warren, Ohio, Joshua (Morgan) of Carrollton, Ohio, Lauren (Kyle) Olding of Columbus, Ohio, Tyler and Ellie of Warren, Ohio, Gabrielle, Isabelle, Hebron and Nardos of Asheville, North Carolina and eight great-grandchildren, Colton, Jackson, Ryder, Jack, Gia, Dominic, Saylor and Francesca.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde “Skip” Cole, who passed away in 2006; brothers, Walter,and John Perschbacher and sisters, Ruth Schopmeyer and Lovela Behrens.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, where Rick Oakes will officiate.

Interment will be in North Jackson Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Bella Women’s Center, 1192 North Road, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley of Howland and Hospice House of Poland for their compassionate care.

