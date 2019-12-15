Mary M. Weese, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Weese, 84, of Warren, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland.

She was born May 28, 1935, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Margaret (Stankovich) Zolnak.

Mary spent her adult life as a homemaker.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary McAnallen, of Warren, Bonnie Weese and Debbie Weese and four grandchildren, Raymond J. (Jennifer) McAnallen, Jr. and Jason, Jeremy and Sabrina.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Weese and several brothers and sisters.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Material contributions can be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help the family defray expenses.

Arrangements are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

