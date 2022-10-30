WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Boker, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 2, 1928 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Barbara (Yuhasz) Rimar.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked as a teller and later in the mailroom at Bank One for ten years.

Mary was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a member of several women’s clubs, including Fifth Wheel. She was active in local politics and was a presiding judge at her polling place for many years. Mary was an avid reader and an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed playing cards, water exercise, walking and crossword puzzles. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her three grandsons.

She is survived by her son, David (Judge Pamela Rintala) Boker; daughter, Susan (David) Gurwin of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; brother, Julius Rimar; sister, Barbara Readman; grandsons, Michael Boker, Daniel Gurwin and Gabriel Gurwin.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Boker; brothers, Andrew, Joseph, John, Michael, James, Steven and Frank and sister, Betty.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Paul Armitage will officiate. Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

