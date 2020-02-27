Mary Louise “Lou” Pfeiffer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise “Lou” Pfeiffer, 78, of Warren, passed away on February 25, 2020 at the Gardens at Liberty Park nursing home in Streetsboro.

She was born August 12, 1941 in Warren, a daughter of Thomas and Margaret (Pierheart) Morgan.

Lou was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married David Lee Pfeiffer on July 16, 1960. They shared 57 years of marriage together until his passing on December 30, 2017.

Lou was a member of the Bristolville Church of the Brethren where she was active with the choir, vacation bible school and she served as a Sunday School teacher.

She enjoyed crocheting and making afghans. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children; Mark (Peggy) Pfeiffer, of Garrettsville, Geoff (Theresa) Pfeiffer, of Tennessee and Dawn (Kenneth) Sausman, of Georgia. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Amanda (Mike) Hart, Stephanie (Brandon) Adams, Geoff Pfeiffer, Jr., Steven Pfeiffer, Joel Sausman, Amber (Tyler) Howard and Michelle (Dillon) Sherman and great grandchildren, Austin, Kayden, Jordan, Brody, Emma, Cohen, Abigail and Luke.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Donald Derflinger, Shirley Morgan and Joan Kyler.

A brief funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Friends and Family may gather from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Bristolville, Ohio, just west of State Route 45 on State Route 88.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to the Bristolville Church of the Brethren, in Lou’s memory.

Condolences can be sent to the Pfeiffer family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.