Mary Louise Jacobs, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Jacobs, 85, of Champion, Ohio passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 4, 1936 in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Adam Jayson Hawkins and Catherine Rebeccah (Malone) Hawkins.

Mary served in the Women’s Army Corp for three and a half years, afterwards she attended Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts and then Kent State University. She earned an associate degree in applied psychology.

Mary was employed as a substitute school teacher working with regular and special education children with the Palm Beach County School District in Florida for 15 years.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Most of her life was devoted to loving and serving children.

Surviving are three daughters, Marcella Lynne Keith of Medway, Massachusetts, Carol Elizabeth Young of Southington, Ohio and Lisa Gaye Keith of Martinsburg, West Virginia; a son, Franklin Brian Keith of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Justin Michael Young, Kristin Marie Young, Erica Lynn Covington, Eric Storm Keith, Aaron Michael Schmucker and Austin Brian Deaton and five great-grandchildren, Cameron Austin Young-Clawges, Seth Michael Young, Ava Marie Young, Wyatt Dale Poling and Victoria Elise Covington. Also surviving is a sister, Dee Hays of Newton Falls, Ohio.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald John Jacobs; three brothers, James Leroy Hawkins, Paul Jayson Hawkins and Gary Allen Hawkins and two sisters, Patricia Ann Naylor and Sandra Jean Hawkins.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Warren on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Southington Graham Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, in her memory.

