SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (Nezbeth) Badanjek, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born September 18, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Ramsey) Nezbeth.

On September 21, 1953, she married John A. Badanjek, Sr. They shared 51 years of marriage until his passing, February 24, 2005.

She was a homemaker and member of St. William Catholic Church.

She enjoyed dancing, knitting, art, cooking, flowers, being outdoors, Elvis and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary Louise was a resident of Southington for 55 years, where she raised her five children, Katherine M. Litz, John A. (DeVona) Badanjek, Jr., Larry E. (Sandra) Badanjek all of Southington, Ohio, Tina (Randy) Kelly of Hillsboro, Ohio and Denise M. Heakin of Jensen Beach, Florida. She is also survived by siblings, Barbara, Marguerite, Paul, Robert, Daniel, Ruthanne, Kenneth and Janet; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John and William; grandson, Karl; and son-in-law, Fred.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Southington Township Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.