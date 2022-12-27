WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Sigman, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 10, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oakey and the late Anna (Wells) Montgomery.

Mary retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

She enjoyed canning, cooking, reading her Bible, crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Lynn (Ralph) Campbell of Carrollton, Ohio, Lou Ann Sigman of Leavittsburg, Ohio, James Sigman of Toronto, Ohio and Lori J. Brown of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Daniel, Jamie, Sherrilyn, Nicholas and Bradley; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Dakota, Jaiden, Chrislynn and Ronin; and one sister.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters; and seven brothers.

No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

