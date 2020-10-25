Mary Lou Robertson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Robertson, 90, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 2, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frederick Wilhelm and the late Mary Sherman (Semple) Anglemyer.

On June 24, 1954 she married Robert T. Robertson, with whom she spent 61 wonderful years together until his passing on May 4, 2016.

Mary Lou was a graduate of Kent State University, with a degree in education and worked as a Elementary School Teacher at Warren City Schools, as well as at Lordstown and Southington School Systems with special education and deaf students.

Mary Lou was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she served as a Librarian and music teacher and was involved with the Nursing Home Ministry. She was also a Girl Scout Leader, Red Cross Swimming Instructor, Affliated with the Warren Junior Military Band, Champion High School Band Mother, Rainbow Girl, Sang with the Arian Chorus in Youngstown and member of the Kappi Phi Sorority and the Eastern Star.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, sons, James K. (Danielle) Robertson of Kennesaw, Georgia and William T. Robertson of Oberlin, Ohio; daughters, Betty Jo Robertson of Warren, Ohio and Melea (David) McCaughy of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Chantal (Michael) VanGilst, Madeleine, Clay and Chase Robertson and Paul (Meagan) McCaughey and Sarah (Dylan) Camp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Robert T. Robertson; brother, Charles Anglemyer and sister, Mae Belle McMillan Scott.

Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Services will be held the church on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., where Pastor Eugene A. Koene will officiate.

Entombment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, in her memory.

Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required at all services and social distancing should be practiced by all those in attendance.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Services, Inc.

