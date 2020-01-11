Mary Lou (Hayes) Mormando, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou (Hayes) Mormando, 83, of Warren, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 20, 1936 in Warren, a daughter of Charles T. and Kathryn A. (Amos) Hayes, Jr.

Mary Lou was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed as an assembly line worker for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for 20 years, prior to retiring in 1991.

She married Salvatore P. Mormando on October 17, 1959. They shared 59 years of marriage and made many happy memories together. He preceded her in death October 27, 2018.

Mary Lou was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Niles.

She and her husband served in prison ministry for 28 years at the Trumbull Correctional Institute. For their service they were recognized by the city of Warren with the Community Star Award.

She also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

Mary Lou was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was very devoted to her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her three children, Joseph R. Mormando, of Warren, Jolene R. (Craig) Kikta and Jason R. Mormando, both of Austintown, Ohio. She also leaves behind a brother, William F. (Donna) Hayes, of Elyria, Ohio; a sister, Kathryn “Joyce” Lange, of Brunswick, Ohio; five grandchildren, Joshua (Carrie), Alyssa, Jordan, Katie Stipanovich and Jacob Kikta; four great grandchildren, Adrianna, KrisLynn, Joshua, Olivia and a great grandchild soon to be born.

Besides her husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles T. Hayes, III; and a brother-in-law, James Lange.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, 381 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, with the Rev. Fr. John Michael Lavelle as celebrant.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

Mary Lou will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the St.Vincent DePaul Society or to Catholic Charities, in her memory.