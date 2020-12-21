Mary Lou Gardi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Gardi, 78, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on December 19, 2020, at Kensington Care Center in Aurora, Ohio.

She was born March 29, 1942, in Montana Mines, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Franklin and the late Freda Mae (Spicer) Clayton.

On May 14, 1961, she married Joseph Gardi in Oakland, Maryland.

Mary attended East Fairmont High School.

She worked at Murphy Mart for many years and owned and ran her own company, Impressive Cleaning.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking and baking, gardening and home decor.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Gardi of Aurora, Ohio; sons, Robert (Virginia) Gardi of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Franklin (Shobha) Gardi of Olathe, Kansas and Don (Alexia) Gardi of Aurora, Ohio; brothers, Tom and Pete Clayton; as well as 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Helen Kittle and daughter, Tina Gardi Booker.

Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Kensington Care Center and Hospice for the excellent care and attention provided to Mary.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Feeding America, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.