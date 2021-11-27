Mary “Leta” Burton, North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Leta” Burton, 78, of North Bloomfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 25, 2021 at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

She was born May 10, 1943 in Kane, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Carrol and Alice (Bouch) Burton.

She retired from Delphi. Leta enjoyed her home, planting wildflowers and sewing. She also loved her cat, Slater.

Leta is survived by her son, Charles Bunea of Greene, Ohio; daughter, Holly (John) Mitchell of North Bloomfield, Ohio; grandson, Jarrett Mitchell and granddaughter, Mya Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Garity.

In honor of Leta’s wishes, there will be no services.

Cremation has taken place through Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In Memory of Leta, the words of 2nd Corinthians 5:7-8 remind us, “For we walk by faith, not by sight, we are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.