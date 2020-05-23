Mary Lee Mae Harris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee Mae Harris, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born March 28, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Leo and Mary Ellen Marvin.

On June 8, 1968 she married Dexter Harris and they spent 51 years together until his passing on April 4, 2020.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Class of 1967.

Mary Lee was an avid reader and loved animals, especially horses, cats and dogs. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandson, Cooper. She will be remembered by her friends and family as a kind, caring and giving person.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Tammy (Michael) Sekela of Bazetta, Ohio and her beloved grandson, Cooper Sekela.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her dear husband.

Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service is honored to assist with these arrangements.

