Mary Lee Fisher, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee Fisher, 88, of Cortland, died peacefully at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born May 6, 1931, in Warren, the daughter of Raymond and Laura Whitney.

Mary Lee was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, where she was a member of the Acapella Choir.

After graduating from high school she married the love if her life and her high school sweetheart, the late Albert “Frog” Fisher.

She loved spending time with her friends, and was a member of the Central Christian Church in Warren. Most of all, she loved being with and around her family.

She spent 80 years of her life in the greater Warren area with the last two years at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.

Survivors include two sons, Bill (Linda) Fisher of The Colony, Texas and Doug Fisher of Dayton; grandchildren, Matt (Jackie) Fisher of Ladera Ranch, California, Kristin (Mike) Goza of Frisco, Texas, Jason (Brandy) Fisher of Waynesville, Ohio, Michelle (Corey) Gaddis of Beavercreek, Ohio and Laura Fisher of Orwell and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary Lee was preceded in death by a son, Mark L. Fisher and a sister, Theda McDonald.

Because of the current public health situation memorial services will be postponed until a later date at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Mary will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, in her memory.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.